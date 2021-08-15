Power Investor Update – How I Am Invested Now In The Markets – Mike Swanson (08/15/2021)

I don’t think much is going to happen in the markets for awhile and as I wrote the other week I don’t see a whole lot to do, besides buy the dip in gold. But I don’t need to do that as I already bought last year myself. The time to have bought stocks was last year, not now after the stock market has run up and we are now at nose bleed valuations, as measured by things such as the Schiller P/E ratio.

The best time to buy into the stock market or a sector inside the market is when it has a pullback. So, most people should simply be patient now before doing much buying. Since gold pulled back there is an entry there, but not in much in anything else at the moment.

At some point there will be a 10-20% pullback in the market and when it happens I’ll do more buying, but it may not happen till after Labor Day and it may not even happen until after New Years.

People have been trained by Robinhood to chase whatever is going up the most as all the app does is show daily price action and lists of stocks that other people own, but that strategy is now failing as most fad plays peaked in February.

What people really need is a money management strategy. My money management strategy revolves around aiming to diversify in various stocks in different sectors and then using a rebalancing money management strategy to buy dips and take some money off on rallies.

This isn’t complicated and I explain this entire strategy in a module devoted to it in my Gold Traders Toolkit course:

A money management strategy is the SINGLE MOST important factor in whether or not someone will win in the markets or not – and a good one actually can limit risks and INCREASE returns over time.

Anyway, in July we saw the internals in the market start to falter and they are still doing that. I did a video talking about my overview view of things at the end of this post.

Let me quickly tell you know how I am actually invested in the markets, because I reduced my stock market exposure in July by doing a small amount of selling and then some hedging. Coming into this year I was 50% invested and 50% in bonds. I let those bonds expire and by having things going up and by doing a little more buying got to the point where I was roughly 70% invested in the markets.

By July I wanted to pair that back down and right now this is how I am invested in my IRA:

DBA – 15%

XLE – 15%

GDX – 14%

IAU – 14%

RWR – 8%

TUR – 3%

LQD PUTS < 1%

————– This adds up to long exposure of 41%

Almost all of this I owned on New Years and used the rebalancing money management strategy to do some small buying on dips and small selling on rallies. The TUR position was bigger last year and then it crashed earlier this year and I sold, having lost like 1/2 of my gain. I actually bought a small position in it back on Friday.

Now I also own at the moment a 20% position in the RWM ETF. This is an ETF that shorts the Russell 2000. When you factor that in I’m actually 21% invested long in my IRA right now.

I don’t really like these short ETF’s and the 2X ETF’s have decay factors that cause them to just lose money slowly overtime. I’m not really bearish on the S&P 500 and DOW or Nasdaq – I don’t really think they are going to do much one way or the other, but a lot of stocks inside the market are now fading and the Russell is trading weaker than the other averages so I’m using the RWM ETF in my IRA for a short position. This is a position, though, I could take off at any moment and I am more likely to trade it.

That said, I’m not really looking to do many trades at all right now and am trying to take time to step away from the markets and trading. There are times when it pays to do lots of new buys and trades and times when it does not, and I think this is a time to be patient and not do much. If you watch the market closely it can entice you to make trades when it’s best to wait. Most people would be best just to turn off their apps and stop watching the financial news until there is 10-20% dip in the markets.

In my main, much larger account, I’m roughly positioned the same way as in my IRA – 40% long, with less money in ETF’s and more in individual stocks. Instead of XLE, GDX, and RWR I own individual energy, mining, and REIT stocks as you get bigger dividends owning individual stocks than you do in ETF’s and don’t pay the ETF management fees. You can also occasionally see one of your stocks get bought out, which has happened with at least one of my REIT’s this year.

I also am short a bunch of individual stocks that are lagging the market averages in my main account. Much of these are ARKK stocks or Robinhood fad favorites. There is zero interest from the general public when it comes to shorting stocks (in fact the topic tends to trigger the newbies whose main access to the market is the Robinhood app) so it isn’t a topic I plan on talking much about going forward, but I’ll probably do a video about some of these stocks in a few days for you.

I am shorting, not because I think the stock market is going to crash, but as a way to reduce my long % like the original hedge funds used to do. With the internals of the market slowly weakening, lagging stocks should continue to slowly decline, as they have been since February, even if the DOW and S&P 500 act strong.

Here is the new video I did just about my general market outlook now:

-Mike