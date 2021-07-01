Ted Carpenter on the Bloody Legacy of America’s Drug War – Source – Scott Horton Show (07/01/2021)

Ted Carpenter discusses the harmful effects of drug prohibition in America, both at home and abroad, on The Scott Horton Show. “First of all, he points out, prohibition simply doesn’t work. We learned this during alcohol prohibition, when consumption remained high but prices and violence skyrocketed, and we continue to see it now, with ubiquitous street drugs, gang violence and millions of people in prison for nonviolent crimes. The public health problem of drug use is very real, Carpenter readily concedes, but that doesn’t in any way imply that the answer is to use the police force and the penal system to try to solve it,” writes Horton.

