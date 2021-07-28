Pegasus Spyware and NSO Group Scandal w/ Ali Winston – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, the private Israeli firm NSO Group has been making headlines over the past week due it its sale of a surveillance technology known as Pegasus. A form of spyware, Pegasus has made its ways into the hands of elements in Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico. It appears to have been used to target not only the fiancé of the assassinated Jamal Kashoggi, but also dissident journalists in Mexico who ran afoul of corrupt official and drug cartels. What to make sense of this real-life scandal that reads like something out of a cyberpunk dystopian tale? Inbestigative journalist Ali Winston, who helped break the story of the NYPD’s Ring of Steel surveillance network, joins us on this edition of the program that involves both the private and public sectors and, in his words, reveal the issues of money and power at the heart of global geopolitics. All that and more on this edition of Parallax Views.

