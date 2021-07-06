Foreign Policy, the Border, & Diplomacy w/ Crashing the War Party’s Barbara Boland – Source – Parallax Views (07/06/2021)

On this edition of Parallax Views, Barbara Boland of the Crashing the War Party podcast (which she co-hosts with the great Kelley Vlahos and Daniel Larison) joins me for a discussion about the need to reassess U.S. foreign policy, re-opening the diplomatic toolbox and remembering the value of diplomacy, and the ever contentious issues around the border and border security. Barbara formerly wrote for The American Conservative and is now writing for the Quincy Institute’s Responsible Statecraft publication. This is a bit of a cross-partisan conversation w/ Barbara coming from a more conservative background and your host coming from a more progressive background. It’s not a debate, even on the contentious issue of the border, but an attempt to find areas of commonality (in relation to the border that comes about in recognizing the U.S.’s complicity in the problems faced by countries like Guatemala and Mexico vis-a-vis our foreign policy and the War on Drugs as well as criticism of Trump’s policies on the border, horror at the kids in cages stories that have surfaced, etc.). You may be surprised by some of Barbara’s views depending on what your conception of a conservative is. We delve into issues like racism, U.S. policy towards Cuba, memes about Venezuela and socialism, Iran, sanctions, the Cold War posturing over China and Russia, the “international rules based order”, entangling alliances, the military industrial complex,

