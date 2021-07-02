Dark Quadrant, Or the Intersection of Politics and Organized Crime w/ Jonathan Marshall – Source – Parallax Views (07/02/2021)

On this edition of Parallax Views, what and where is the intersection where organized crime and political corruption meet each other? And is it a threat to our Democracy? Author Jonathan Marshall attempts to answer those questions in his fascinating new book Dark Quadrant: Organized Crime, Big Business, and the Corruption of Democracy. In this stunning new book, Marshall details the shocking and sordid history of where and when organized crime have met in American politics from the Presidencies of Harry Truman to Donald Trump. Among the topics covered in this in-depth conversation:

– How Marshall became interested in the subject of politics and organized crime; collaborating with Peter Dale Scott; the concept of deep politics; drug trafficking and Iran/Contra

– Thomas Pendegrast and the Pendergrast Machine

– The China Lobby (Taiwan) and foreign lobbies

– President Richard Niion and the mob

– High-powered, mob-conencted lawyers and “fixers” like Sidney Korshak

– The Hollywood connection to political corruption

– Reformist efforts to stop organized crime’s role in political corruption in the 20th century; Robert F. Kennedy

– J. Edgard Hoover, the FBI, and the mob

– Donald Trump and the mob; a different take on Russiagate

– Donald Trump as a transition point in the history of the “Dark Quadrant”; transnational organized crime

– The connections between organized crime, the FBI, and anti-communism during the Cold War

– And much, much more!

THIS ARTICLE ORIGINALLY POSTED HERE.