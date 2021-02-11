Shares of Medmen Enterprises Inc (OTCMKTS: MMNFF) Rise Thanks To Recent News Release – Tim Bellamy (02/10/2021)

This has been a sloppy morning for the US stock market as the market averages gapped up on the open only to swing into the red. The action can be called lackluster and dull. But that is not the case for shares of Medmen Enterprises Inc (OTCMKTS: MMNFF), which are up over 31% in morning action to be one of the top gainers on not only the US OTC, but on all US stock exchanges. The stock has done over 24 million shares of trading volume on a trading float of 411 million so far today to be one of the most actively trades stocks on the US OTC. As you can see the rise represents a breakout from a very long drawn out stock base.

What is behind the price rise?

First Medmen Enterprises is involved in the cannabis industry, which has attracted the attention of stock traders for years. The company operates in California, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, New York, and Massachusetts with 29 retail stores and 6 cultivation facilities. In its last quarterly earnings report it reported revenue of $35 million. The stock has a market cap now close to $500 million, so it isn’t exactly a “value” stock, but it is one that is exciting the masses.

On Monday the company issues a press release stating that it was hiring “Moelis & Company LLC as its financial advisor to assist the Company in analyzing various strategic alternatives to position the Company for future success and to maximize stakeholder value.” This is helping to fuel rumors on social media and Twitter in regards to what this action may mean or could lead to.

