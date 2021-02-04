Biden, The War on Drugs, and Plan Colombia w/ Jeremy Kuzmarov – Source – Parallax Views (02/04/2021)

On this edition of Parallax Views, Jeremy Kuzmarov of CovertAction Magazine joins us to discuss his 5-part series of articles on Biden’s foreign policy with a particular focus on the first in the series: “The Forgotten Story of How Joe Biden Helped Ramp Up the War on Drugs in Colombia“. What was Biden’s role in Reagan’s War on Drugs and the awful Plan Colombia which targetted the leftist group FARC as narco-terrorists? Find out on this edition of the show as we critique Joe Biden’s involvement in Plan Colombia and the devastating effects it has had on the Central American country. Additionally, Kuzmarov tells us a bit about the recently relaunched CovertAction Magazine, founded by the late CIA whistleblower Phil Agee, and gives his thoughts on U.S.-Russia relations in light of the protests that broke out in relation to Alexey Navalny. All that and more on this edition of Parallax Views that gets into foreign policy, imperialism, paramilitary juantas, corruption and drug trafficking, counterinsurgency, and much, much more!

Source: Biden, The War on Drugs, and Plan Colombia w/ Jeremy Kuzmarov