U.S. holiday retail sales rose 3% as online shopping boomed this holiday season, according to Mastercard’s latest report. Mark A. Cohen, Columbia University Director of Retail Studies joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down the biggest winners and losers in…
So party on, because “the worst year ever” is ending and the rebound of financial markets, already the greatest in recorded history, will only become more fabulous. Of the lavish banquet of absurdities laid out in 2020, one of the…
This year has been a slow-motion train wreck on many levels. Americans have understandably been so preoccupied with the election and the unprecedented violations of individual liberties in the name of fighting covid-19, that there hasn’t been much attention left…
Terezie Tolar-Peterson, Mississippi State University It’s a common dieter’s lament: “Ugh, my metabolism is so slow, I’m never going to lose any weight.” When people talk about a fast or slow metabolism, what they’re really getting at is how many…
ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Earlier this year, the governing board of one of California’s most powerful regulatory agencies unleashed troubling accusations…
Caving to bipartisan pressure as millions of Americans faced what Sen. Bernie Sanders called the “unbelievable” cruelty of losing critical unemployment and housing protection benefits in the midst of a raging pandemic, President Donald Trump on Sunday signed a $2.3…