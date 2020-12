Yesterday I did an interview with Jim Goddard of www.howestreet.com in which I gave a comprehensive update of the markets, including a discussion on the gold versus bitcoin debate. Which one you should own may depend on what you are trying to do.

We are witnessing a turn in the precious metals and gold that was foretold by this GDX/GLD ratio indicator last week. For more on my tradig strategies grab my book Strategic Stock Trading.

-Mike