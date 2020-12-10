Yesterday the stock market had a dip as the S&P 500 fell over 20 points and the Nasdaq fell 2.79%, with heavy selling in many of the favorite big cap tech stocks. However, this decline does not bother me. We are seeing a rotation into small caps out of big cap tech and into what have been lagging sectors, such as energy stocks right now. It’s likely to simply continue from a stock trading perspective on the technical analysis charts.

In this video, though, I talk about what would happen that would make me think that a real 10%+ decline was coming for the US stock market.

If you are new to stock trading and investing then grab my book Strategic Stock Trading.

-Mike