With the 1960s as our playbook, a breakout in the rate of inflation is the signal of the end of the bull market. Inflation had a mini-breakout in 1965 and a major breakout in 1968. Following the 1965 breakout, stocks endured 3 bear markets over the next 10 years. From 1965 to 1978, precious metals performed very well while stocks gained nothing in nominal terms and had significant losses in real terms.
