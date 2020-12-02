Hugh Johnson, Hugh Johnson Advisors Chairman & CIO weighs in on the outlook for the stock market as President-elect Biden picks his economic team and the impact of the Georgia runoff elections.
Related Posts
-
Gold Begins End Of Year Rally As Jerome Powell And Steve Mnuchin Testify – Mike Swanson (12/02/2020)
-
Why I’m Hopeful About 2021 – Charles Hugh Smith (12/02/2020)
-
My Top Stock Pick For December Is Inca One Gold (OTCMKTS: INCAF) And It Is In Position – Mike Swanson (12/01/2020)
-
Selling Gold to Buy Bitcoin, the Mass Exodus? Grant Williams – Source – Stansberry (12/01/2020)