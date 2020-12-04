From trading down to a $21 Monday morning to surging 10% higher by Tuesday afternoon, it looks like the bottom is in. Chris Vermeulen joins the Silver Doctors for a robust discussion on the current market technicals for silver. The charts are signaling a silver price run to $32 quickly, and then to $39 but what are other sectors such as Platinum, the Dollar and Oil saying? Watch the video to learn more.

