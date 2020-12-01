Selling Gold to Buy Bitcoin, the Mass Exodus? Grant Williams – Source – Stansberry (12/01/2020)

With bitcoin nearing in on all-time highs of close to $20,000 and gold struggling heavily, breaking below $1,800/oz, many bullion dealers reveal that clients are selling the yellow metal to buy crypto. Our Daniela Cambone speaks with Grant Williams, co-founder of Real Vision and industry insider, about this mass exodus from gold to bitcoin.



