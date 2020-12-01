With bitcoin nearing in on all-time highs of close to $20,000 and gold struggling heavily, breaking below $1,800/oz, many bullion dealers reveal that clients are selling the yellow metal to buy crypto. Our Daniela Cambone speaks with Grant Williams, co-founder of Real Vision and industry insider, about this mass exodus from gold to bitcoin.
Related Posts
-
My Top Stock Pick For December Is Inca One Gold (OTCMKTS: INCAF) And It Is In Position – Mike Swanson (12/01/2020)
-
The One Chart That Predicts our Future – Charles Hugh Smith (12/01/2020)
-
Why Central Bank Digital Currencies Are a Bad Idea – Tomas Forgac (12/01/2020)
-
David Kranzler: Gold Price Signaling Imminent Stimulus – Source – Palisades Radio (11/30/2020)