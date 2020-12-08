Last week I was live on The Ochelli Effect talking about a variety of topics. We “talked about the chicken and egg concept regarding blood for profit or profit for blood in the first hour of the podcast. How does Western Civilization decline in the grad scheme of things? Is history always written by the winners? What is the process that creates a historical record?,” writes Chuck Ochelli.

You can listen to this MP3 file by clicking here.

Grab my book The War State.

And pre-order my coming book Why The Vietnam War?

