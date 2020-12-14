“Nothing indicates that the equity markets have reached a top, yet!” – Source – Marketviews.tv (12/014/2020)

“Nothing indicates that the equity markets have reached a top, yet!” Interview with Mr. Sherman McClellan/www.mcoscillator.com Mr. Sherman McClellan discusses the current readings/structure of the McClellan Oscillator and Summation Index which suggest that the equity markets have more to go on the upside. In addition, he discusses his views on bonds, gold, and silver.



