A recent report from JPMorgan found institutional investors are flocking to bitcoin and leaving gold out to dry— so, is the yellow metal dying? Bitcoin, which has rallied over 150% this year, has greatly outpaced other assets, including the Dow and gold. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has seen inflows of almost $2 billion since October, compared with outflows of $7 billion for exchange-traded funds backed by gold, according to JPMorgan. In this exclusive interview with our Daniela Cambone, best-selling author Robert Kiyosaki weighs in on the bitcoin versus gold debate and whether the yellow metal will gravely suffer.