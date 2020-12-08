Interview with Erin Swenlin/ Vice President & Senior Technical Analyst, DecisionPoint.com’s Erin Swenlin discusses DecisionPoint’s technical indicators for the SPY with Marketviews.tv, which suggest that in the short-term there is a high likelihood of a pullback due to several negative divergences and overbought readings. However, the bias remains bullish, and thus, any correction ought to be only modest. She also discusses DecisionPoint’s technical indicators regarding Gold, Silver, and DecisionPoint.com’s “Diamond of the Week” Seagen (SGEN).