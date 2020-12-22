Dollar to lose 99% of value over time; Alex Mashinsky gives bitcoin, gold outlook – Source – Kitco News (12/21/2020)

Fiat currencies have historically lost most of their value after de-pegging from gold, and the best way to protect against an inevitable decline of the U.S. dollar is to buy bitcoin or gold, says Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius Network. “The history of fiat demonstrates that every fiat currency, over time, will lose all its value,” Mashinsky said.



