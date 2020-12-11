Markets are in for a very wild ride as Covid continues to be front and center and the stock market is still holding up in spite of the threat. There is an attempt at the Santa Rally, we will see if it succeeds. Nonetheless, renewed investor interest will keep things moving to the upside and markets will close higher for the year (well into January) since investors seem to be looking beyond Covid. More stimulus is certainly coming and the markets can’t get enough of it. At some point though there will be a pretty sharp correction. But until then, individual industries are rocketing higher, like Electric Vehicles where big money is flowing into. How long will the Feds print money for and drive the Dollar down? Listen to the podcast to learn more.

