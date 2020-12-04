In this special exclusive David Skarica interviewed CEO Blair Naughty of Great Thunder Gold in a wide ranging discussion that gives you a bit of an insider’s view of the mining industry thanks to Naughty’s experience in it, including working with mining legend Eric Sprott for four and a half years.

This year’s rise in gold prices has brought a lot of attention to companies in the mining industry such as Great Thunder Gold. Blair explains the companies plans in this interview with Skarica of www.addictedtoprofits.net.

Here is the chart.

The stock had a big November and there was a huge volume boost in the middle of the month that came in while the rest of the gold sector pulled back. That’s pretty exciting to see and right now the stock is consolidating between 90 and 75 cents.

David Skarica owns shares of Great Thunder Gold and it is a corporate subscriber to his addicted to profits service. Mike Swanson, also has a position in the stock,owns this Youtube channel, and is also the President of TimingWallstreet, Inc, which was compensated by a third party (Leadgopher LLC DBA Pinnacle Ad Network) to conduct an investor awareness advertising and marketing campaign for Great Thunder Gold. This third party paid Timingwallstreet Inc., $18,000 to produce and disseminate this and other similar articles and send traffic to them through paid advertising online campaigns for 30 days beginning November, 2020. This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically: This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication.