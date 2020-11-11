This has been an interesting month as the stock market fell on the technical analysis charts into election day last week and then began to rally. On Monday we saw positive vaccine news and the DOW went up huge, but the Nasdaq badly lagged and is down this Tuesday. So what is next for the market and what can stock traders expect?

