Even though it is going to take more time for all of the votes to be counted, it looks like Vice-President Biden is going to win the Presidency. What would this mean for the US stock market and the price of gold? I discuss this big question in this video. When it comes to making decisions in stock trading and investing we can’t do it based on what we want to happen in politics, but instead on what is happening and how the market trends are aligned with that. Aligning yourself with market trends is the only way to make gains in the markets.

Gold is looking good this morning. We got one buy signal Monday on gold and a second one will trigger the next big run, which should last into the end of the year. You can see what I mean in the chart I did Monday. Everything looks for good for my top stock pick for November.

-Mike