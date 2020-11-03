US election: How mail-in ballots will likely delay election results – Source – Global News (11/03/2020)

Posted on by |

The U.S. presidential election is just a day away but already over 75 million Americans — that’s about a third of registered voters have cast their ballot. Many of those by mail. Global’s Sharmeen Somani breaks down how those mail-in ballots are counted and what it could mean for the result on election night.



Share This Post

Related Posts