Especially on China and Latin America, Biden and Trump overlap quite a bit. However, the major difference lies in Iran policy: Trump supports economic war against Iran; Biden supports the nuclear deal. Trump has been more, not less, aggressive than Obama-Biden. Abby Martin joins Paul Jay on theAnalysis.news podcast.
