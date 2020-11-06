Trump vs Biden on Foreign Policy – Abby Martin – Source The-Analysis-News (011/06/2020)

Especially on China and Latin America, Biden and Trump overlap quite a bit. However, the major difference lies in Iran policy: Trump supports economic war against Iran; Biden supports the nuclear deal. Trump has been more, not less, aggressive than Obama-Biden. Abby Martin joins Paul Jay on theAnalysis.news podcast.



