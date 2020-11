In his interview with our Daniela Cambone, Silver Stock Analyst editor Garrett Goggin says that the possibility of triple digit silver prices is becoming more of a reality.

“It’s going to happen, the Fed’s balance sheets have gone from $4 trillion to $7 trillion; that’s three times the stimulus and it’s going to get larger,” Goggin explains. “Back in 2008–2011, silver went from 10 to 50 bucks and now we have three times the stimulus… $100 silver is a matter of when, not if.”