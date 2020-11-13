Ray Dalio’s introspective look at financial world order, inequality and capitalism: Full interview – Source – Yahoo Finance (11/13/2020)

Yahoo Finance’s Julia LaRoche sat down with Ray Dalio founder, co-Chief Investment Officer and co-Chairman of Bridgewater Associates to discuss capitalism, the wealth gap, why the education system is not working for some, millennials, bitcoin and more.



