There are very few large-cap gold miners the size of Newmont, Barrick, Goldcorp, and Randgold left for another ‘mega-merger’ to happen, and so consolidation in the sector will likely happen within the mid-tiers and junior miners, said David Garofalo, chairman and CEO of Gold Royalty Corp. and former CEO of Goldcorp.

Garofalo said that the gold mining sector faces the “existential issue” of dwindling reserves, and so supply will be a more important factor for sentiment than fundamentals.