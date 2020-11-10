Gold price dropped $100, or 4.5% on Monday as Pfizer announced that its COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective. The S&P 500 climbed 2.9%, the Dow is up 3.8%, and the NASDAQ is up only 1%, dragged down by companies that benefit from the work from home culture, like Zoom (-12%) and Netflix (-4%). Peter Hug, global trading director of Kitco Metals, said that these moves factor in expectations that are a bit ‘premature’.