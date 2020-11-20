On Tuesday I was live on The Ochelli Effect. “Mike Swanson,” writes Chuck Ochelli “joined us to discuss the economic strange situation. Before that Chuck and Mike talked about the coming thunder of war drums and the Trump administrations’ newest stupid moves regarding the middle east. None of the old rules seems to apply, but maybe Generation X forgot how to be afraid and the new world order maybe is just a rerun for the global entertainment corps.”

In the second hour “JP Sottile talked about Trump’s alleged chances to steal the corrupt selection of 2020, but the system was just found to install him in 2016. Is it only over when the fat orange man sings?”

To listen to this MP3 file click here.