“Mike Swanson talks about Vegas and Atlantic City while discussing the changing seasons in New York City during the strange times we observe in 2020. Pearse Redmond also discussed NYC but ended up talking about the greater global impact of American Nation-Building and the misadventures in the middle-east. Is everyone broke? Do holidays matter here, or in Mexico? Have we learned nothing from the past?,” writes Chuck Ochelli of The Ochelli Effect.

To listen to this MP3 file click here.