Chris Vermeulen joins Boom Bust to discuss Jerome Powell’s latest comments on the Federal Reserve delivering more bailouts to the US economy and the latest roadblock in stimulus negotiations between Trump and Congress. Is this just a temporary set back or will it have long-term consequences leading up to this extremely volatile election? The panel discussion with Chris begins at minute 13:15 – watch the interview to learn more.

