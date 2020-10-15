Yesterday after the market closed I talked with David Skarica of addictedtoprofits.net about this week’s stock market news, including the earnings release of Wells Fargo on Wednesday and its drop in reaction to the news. We also talked about gold investing and how small cap mining stocks are now jumping thanks to higher gold prices. Dave also talked about the boom happening in real estate in parts of the United States, which may be similar to what happened in the 1970’s, which was a time in which the US economy was really stagnate and real estate boomed.
Michael Swanson
