After a huge day yesterday this morning the stock market is seeing some selling as the S&P 500 is down over 10 points at the moment. You can call this profit taking, but on the US OTC exchange shares of small cap stock Halberd Corp (OTCMKTS: HALB) are soaring over 200% going into the noon hour on millions of shares of trading volume. It is one of the top gaining stocks on the US OTC and one of the most traded today. Take a look at the chart.

What is helping to drive the sharp rise in share price today is a press release the company put out titled “Arizona State University/Halberd Develop Antibody Against Covid-19.” According to the release, “Arizona State University researchers, utilizing the intellectual property of Halberd Corporation, have successfully generated an anti-Spike protein monoclonal antibody against Covid-19. The Spike Protein is a main component of the Covid-19 virus, and is a crucial component in its ability to replicate. In addition, the researchers have sent for synthesis, genes for the creation of new, unique monoclonal antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein. The performance has exceeded expectations, and Halberd and ASU intend to file for joint patent protection.”

Halberd is a company based in Pennsylvania with a P.O. Box and two patents under its control. Its stock has a market cap of less than $2 million and lost over $40,000 on $38,000 in revenue in its last updated quarterly report in 2013. Two years ago it was a cannabis company.

In July rumors were spreading on I-Hub that the company was going to have to take out a massive loan or was reorganizing for legal reasons. The Halberd CEO demolished these charges in a press release in July stating that “there was yet one other misconception floated on I-Hub. On May 14, 2020, Halberd Corporation engaged in a holding company reorganization for the purpose of eliminating potential liability exposure from past operations. Halberd Corporation engaged in this sophisticated corporate mechanism designed to eliminate liabilities and potential liabilities from the successor public company corporate structure, in this case, Halberd Corporation and its various COVID-19 endeavors. All liabilities are effectively eliminated from the public company to which its operations might otherwise be exposed. No matter how effective the due diligence may be, one can never be too careful. The structure appears to have first codified in Delaware Code Title 8. Corporations § 251, and is a strategy employed by Xerox Corporation. The Company acted to protect its precious operations from any such contingencies, as did such companies as Google Inc., Ford Motor Credit Co., AOL Time Warner Inc. and many others.”

I do not own HALB stock and am not trading it. The same is the case with Mike Swanson who is the head editor of this website even though he likes to buy small cap stocks he considers this one to be too speculative for him. He is focused now on his top stock pick for this month. You can get on his free stock trading update list by clicking here.

