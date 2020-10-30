Ray Dalio discusses long term debt, the wealth gap and China challenging the United States – Source – Yahoo Finance (10/29/2020)

Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio discusses his study on similarities between modern times and past financial cycles. He discusses monetary policy, populism, printing money, and debt. His study looks at three things including; long term debt and monetary cycle, the wealth gap and the rise of China challenging the United States.



