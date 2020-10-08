On Tuesday night I was live on The Ochelli Effect with Chuck Ochelli and Carmine Savastano the author of the book Human Time Bomb: The Violence Within Our Nature. The three of us had a bit of philosophical question on what “freedom” actually is. “Is there a fundamental misunderstanding about what Freedom is? Can one separate the physical state of being from the psychological condition?” writes Chuck. Pearse Redmond was on in the second hour talking about current events with Chuck.

