Gold has traded sideways for the last few weeks, but the price action is forming a bottom, said Frank Holmes, CEO of U.S. Global Investors. Despite market volatility ahead of the November presidential election, Holmes maintains his $4,000 price target.

“The bottom that you’re seeing in gold is like a perfect Miami beach bottom. Gold will go up and it will go down, the DNA of volatility you can measure over 20 trading days, 60 trading days, 12 months, it was up when we talked about a time for a correction in in the beginning of August three standard deviations over 20 trading days. It’s now down one standard deviation,” Holmes told Kitco News.