This has been an interesting month in the markets and everyone is looking ahead and making stock market predictions about what may happen in November. I want to stop and just look with you at what is the most important thing now happening in the financial markets that impacts ALL investors.

The big problem is zero rates. How can you diversify easily when interest rates are zero? This factor is helping to drive the price of gold and silver up all year, but they too can pullback from time to time.