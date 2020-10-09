Danny Sjursen on The Scott Horton Show explained the complicated situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, a piece of Azerbaijani territory that has been under de facto Armenian control since the 1990s. Nagorno-Karabakh is the result of Stalin’s territorial divisions, which very often failed to conform to ethnic lines, leaving an ethnic Armenian supermajority in what had become a foreign country.

“Both sides have fought over the territory for years, but an uneasy truce has held ever since the conclusion of a six-year war in the 80s and 90s. In the last few days, however, violence has broken out again, and Sjursen fears that war hawks in the U.S. will call for American intervention. He is adamant that America has no dog in this fight, and as with most conflicts this far from home, we should do the sensible thing and just stay out of it,” writes Scott Horton.

