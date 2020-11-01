Excessive monetary stimulus, a by-product of an “undisciplined” fiat money system, will create problems for our economy as well as financial distortions, and the long-term solution is to move away from this system and re-adopt a gold standard, said Jan Nieuwenhuijs, gold analyst at The Gold Observer.

“There are a lot of financial bubbles, there are excessive debt levels, inequality is rising, you’ve got moral hazards, all these side effects of a fiat money standard are not really what we want, and eventually we get a lot of monetary instability and I think then at that point we have to get back to a gold standard,” Nieuwenhuijs told Kitco News.