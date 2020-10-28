This year will mark the first year since 1979 to have both gold and the S&P 500 mark new highs during the calendar year. Stansberry Research Anchor Daniela Cambone speaks with Gabelli Funds Senior Analyst Chris Mancini about the significance of this unlikely occurrence.

Mancini and Cambone also discuss the impact of the upcoming U.S. presidential election. “If we see a Democratic sweep, it is more likely we will see a huge fiscal stimulus and it will be full game on. The Fed will continue to buy bonds and gold trends up again,” Mancini said.