Chris speaks with Jim Goddard about gold, silver, bonds, interest rates, and whether we should expect a market correction or market crash. Bonds and the US $ are under pressure and there is talk in the Street of negative interest rates in the US for 2021! Precious metals, and gold in particular, are the best option for those that want a safe asset for the near future.

