Erin Swenlin discusses DecisionPoint’s technical indicators for the SPY, and XLK which suggest that the current decline may not be over, yet. She also discusses DecisionPoint’s technical indicators regarding Gold, as well as, DecisionPoint.com’s “Diamond of the Week” Snap Communications (SNAP), and GFL Environmental Holdings (GFL).

This interview by Ike Iossif of www.marketviews.tv.