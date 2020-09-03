The GDX/GLD Ratio Tells Us Where The Price Of Gold Is Going (With Jordan Roy-Byrne) – Mike Swanson (09/03/2020)

Posted on by |

The price of gold and silver prices on their charts have been in a correction/consolidation mode since the end of July. The best indicator to use determine whether or not this dip is the start of a giant drop or just pause is the GDX/GLD ratio. In this video I talk about it with Jordan Roy-Byrne of thedailygold.com and his article titled Gold Ratio Charts Say This About 2021 showing the long-term charts with implications for gold prices in 2021.

You can find Jordan’s article mentioned in the video by clicking here.



SUBSCRIBE TO THE BRAND NEW WALLSTREETWINDOW PODCAST VIA OUR RSS FEED
Subscribe in a reader


Share This Post

Related Posts