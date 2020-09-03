The price of gold and silver prices on their charts have been in a correction/consolidation mode since the end of July. The best indicator to use determine whether or not this dip is the start of a giant drop or just pause is the GDX/GLD ratio. In this video I talk about it with Jordan Roy-Byrne of thedailygold.com and his article titled Gold Ratio Charts Say This About 2021 showing the long-term charts with implications for gold prices in 2021.

You can find Jordan’s article mentioned in the video by clicking here.