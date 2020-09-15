Today the S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened strong out of the gate and small cap traders this morning piled into Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS: IPIX), which is trading up 14.82% going into the 11:00 AM hour. IPIX stock has become one of the top traded stocks today on the US OTC exchange in terms of number of executed trades. Take a look at the chart.

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS: IPIX) is a small cap stock with a market cap of $72 million. It issued a press release several months ago announcing the development of its Brilacidin drug as a potential treament for Covid cases. This morning it released a press release with the headline “Laboratory Testing of Brilacidin for COVID-19 in Combination with Remdesivir Reduces Viral Load by Nearly 100 Percent.” “The Brilacidin and Remdesivir in vitro combination results are compelling,” said Leo Ehrlich, Chief Executive Officer at Innovation Pharmaceuticals. “As we prepare to initiate our own clinical testing of Brilacidin for COVID-19 as a standalone therapy, given its consistent and robust antiviral activity, these latest test results indicate that combination trials with other drugs may be warranted. To that end, the company is pursuing grant opportunities with potential for larger, government-funded clinical trials. Such trials might include options for administration of Brilacidin in combination with Remdesivir, the world’s leading frontline COVID-19 treatment.” This news by the company has created a lot of interest among stock traders on Twitter.

$IPIX Brilacidin is the drug to rid us of #COVID19 while we wait for them to properly test out Vaccine away from Political interference. #doitright it will be going into healthy people.



Near 100% effective when coupled with #Remdesivir https://t.co/6am7CC4dUd — RRR1 (@rrr1sr) September 15, 2020

