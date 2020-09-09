The stock market is rallying today to create a wonderful backdrop for small cap traders looking for stocks to trade. This morning on the US OTC exchange shares of B2Digital, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BTDG) are up over 159% in morning trading going into the lunch time hour. It is one of the most actively traded small cap OTC stocks today with over 75 million shares trading hands. Take a look at the chart.

This is the type of rally that shows up on stock scanning screens. The stock only has a market cap of $6,260,000 so it doesn’t take a lot of money going into it to make it rally big like this. The company announced this morning that it “has signed a development agreement with PRESTOSPORTS, LLC (“PrestoSports”), a leader in digital sports entertainment distribution, to develop the Company’s new B2 Fighting Series App for Over-The-Top (“OTT”) distribution through Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, and the Android platform.” It said it expects this app to be launched this year before December.

That’s exciting news and has driven a lot of interest in the stock today on Twitter.

Nailed $BTDG this morning! #STTGoodyRoom @sttbreakingnews posted the news pre-market, I saw that yesterdays high was .012, got in at .0125 for a beautiful morning spike! Sold waaaay 2 early at .0196 but so glad I saw this, even got in before @timothysykes..lol! #OnTheRightTrack — CrownV_16 (@CrownV_16) September 9, 2020

“B2Digital Signs Deal to Deliver Live MMA Action to Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, and Android Applications in $6.8 Billion Dollar OTT Sports Market” $BTDG once again brings our shareholders ground breaking updates! https://t.co/kZYGA23Ro7#AppleTV #Apple #Amazon @PrestoSports #MMA pic.twitter.com/FP9d6GYIoo — B2 Digital (@b2digitalotc) September 9, 2020

$BTDG Fresh News contains 3 important parts:

1. Uniquely Position

2. Enter Entercom

3. Timing Is Everything

$BTDG https://t.co/G05errm53x — Feivel Tanneli (@f4ef43) September 8, 2020

$BTDG, will it keep going or retrace? 👀 — Stocktipsfortoday (@Stocktipstoday1) September 9, 2020

I have no position in this stock and neither does Mike Swanson, the head editor of this website. We are only watching it. Every morning before the opening bell Mike sends out a stock market briefing report with the top stories and trades he is following. Get it for free. To subscribe now click here.

-Tim