The Federal Reserve has been managing the economy through “monetary manipulation,” causing malinvestment, and the over-accumulation of debt, said former congressman Ron Paul. The end result is an overinflated stock market that could see a “violent correction”, as well as a monetary system on the brink of collapse, Paul said. “I happen to believe it’s the biggest financial bubble in the history of monetary policy,” he said.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE BRAND NEW WALLSTREETWINDOW PODCAST VIA OUR RSS FEED
Subscribe in a reader