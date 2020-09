On Tuesday I was live on The Ochelli Effect with Carmine Savastano the author of the book Human Time Bomb. We “discussed Thomas Jefferson. When did the narrative of judgment shift on this founding father? Has the revision of American history gone amok? Are Jefferson’s ideas about racial identity anything special when compared to his contemporaries? Is the icon or demon of the past anything like the reality?,” writes Chuck Ochelli.

To grab Carmine’s book Human Time Bomb click here.