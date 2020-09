On Tuesday I was a special guest on The Ochelli Effect along with Carmine Savastano, the author of the book Human Time Bomb: The Violence Within Our Nature. The three of us discussed the 1980 movie The Shining.

“Is the Native American historical allegory in the otherwise Horror based motion picture? Other films that Kubrick directed are also discussed. Are there many open-ended metaphors contained in the visual art?” writes Ochelli.