More generalist investors are jumping into the gold market because they can no longer ignore the threat of global currency debasement, according to one fund manager.

In an interview with Kitco News, on the sidelines of the Mines and Money Online Connect global virtual mining conference, Willem Middelkoop, founder and CEO of the Commodity Discovery Fund, said that while gold bulls are getting excited about generalist entering the market, this trend actually started in mid-2019 as billionaire investors like Ray Dalio, started extolling the virtual of the precious metals.